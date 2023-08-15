Eurosport, discovery+ cover World Athletics Championships

The stars of track and field are preparing to descend on Budapest for the 2023 World Athletics Championships from August 19th to 27th and audiences across Europe can watch all the action on discovery+ and Eurosport.

With just a little under 12 months until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the World Athletics Championships will offer the clearest indication yet which athletes from across the globe will be in contention for medals at next summer’s Games.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast 68 hours of live coverage while viewers watching on discovery+ and the Eurosport App throughout the nine days of competition. Radzi Chinyanganya (pictured), a key face of Eurosport’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, will present coverage from the National Athletics Centre with former British athlete Iwan Thomas – a 4 x 400m World Champion from 1997 – and Robert Korzeniowski, the Polish four-time Olympic gold medallist in walking, providing analysis and expertise. Caroline de Moraes and Elisa Lukawski will also be on-the-ground reporting on the action in Budapest and interviewing all of the key athletes involved in the World Championships.

As well as live coverage, a 30-minute show will wrap up the best of the action following each day while on-demand clips will be available via discovery+ and Eurosport App. The championships will represent the first time the new timeline marker’s function – allowing users to navigate to the points in the action that they wish to go to as they wish – will be utilised on discovery+.

Ensuring 360-degree coverage throughout, Eurosport’s digital and social platforms will provide athletics fans with the latest news, views and interviews as well as highlights and behind-the-scenes clips.

Held at the 36,000-capacity National Athletics Centre, on the eastern bank of the Danube River on the south side of Budapest, the biennial event is set to feature some of the greatest athletes on the planet including Noah Lyles (100m, USA), Kelsey Lee-Barber (javelin, Australia), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m, Jamaica) and Karsten Warholm (400m, Denmark).

Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Content and Production, Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe, commented: “The World Athletics Championships will be the last major meeting that will see all of the world’s best track and field athletes in one stadium before next summer’s Olympics Games. To be able to bring our unique approach to storytelling and connect the world’s best athletes to millions of fans as the Road to Paris 2024 draws closer is an incredibly exciting opportunity. Our digital and social ecosystem will ensure every angle and every story is told from Budapest and to have Robert and Iwan on-site in Budapest to give a flavour of the atmosphere and offer expert analysis from inside the stadium itself will bring fans even closer to the action.”

Eurosport/discovery+ coverage excludes Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden