Fox Weather expands distribution

Fox Weather, Fox News Media’s free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, has further expanded its distribution to reach Samsung TV Plus users and Cox subscribers in the US.

Fox Weather president, Sharri Berg, commented: “As the fastest growing weather service in the country, we look forward to welcoming Samsung TV Plus users and Cox subscribers to Fox Weather’s innovative, best-in-class service.”

Starting August 23rd, Fox Weather will be available on Samsung TV Plus. Viewers with a 2016 or later Samsung Smart TV will be able to access the weather service on channel 1010. It will also be made available on Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, Samsung Family Hub and the web.

Additionally, Cox Contour TV customers now have access to Fox Weather through Cox’s Expanded Basic package in several markets, including Las Vegas, Cleveland and Phoenix among others.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added a number of distribution partners including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DirecTV Stream, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through Fox Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.