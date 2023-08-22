TMT Insights launches MediaOps division

TMT Insights, which specialises in professional services and software development for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, is accelerating business transformation initiatives with the formation of a new division, Media Operations (MediaOps).

TMT’s MediaOps provides customers with access to a full team of media experts skilled at building and maintaining media workflows, supporting distribution and localisation onboarding, and deploying various R&D initiatives leveraging industry best practices and the latest advances in media technology and tooling.

“M&E organisations recognise the need for change, whether it’s migrating to a cloud-based infrastructure or executing a specific digital media initiative,” said Hannah Barnhardt, COO of TMT Insights. “However, many lack enough internal resources with the necessary engineering, product, or operational expertise to build and iterate on their cloud-based and digital media supply chains. We’re providing a more predictable option that provides flexibility for our customers to manage their businesses’ growth.”

Joining TMT to drive this effort are Brian Kenworthy as Vice President of Media Operations and Chris McCarthy as Vice President of Media Solutions. They will draw on their collective M&E experience and successful business and technology backgrounds, both joining from senior roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Brian and Chris share TMT’s vision for what defines long-term success in the media and entertainment industry, and I can’t think of two better choices to spearhead this critical new business initiative,” said Andy Shenkler, CEO of TMT Insights. “They understand the unique dynamics affecting every aspect of the media supply chain, from production through distribution across multi-cloud and on-prem deployments. Plus, each knows how to collaborate with organisations as a partner to help them not just survive but thrive in an increasingly complex media landscape. I’ve seen so much of what customers are challenged with, from high-level planning to tactical implementation, and have wanted to be able to help support those needs more directly. By joining TMT, I’m excited to execute on behalf of our customers while adding myself to this talented and experienced team, driving this new service along with Chris,” said Brian Kenworthy.

“TMT is uniquely positioned to help solve the multitude of challenges media companies face in their supply chains and operations,” addeds McCarthy. “I’m thrilled to continue working with Brian and join such an accomplished team of industry experts. It’s rewarding to be working collaboratively with our customers to advance true transformation for their business.”