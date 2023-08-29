Las Vegas launch site gains momentum

Plans for a rocket launch site near Las Vegas are reportedly getting closer to the development stage.

Las Vegas Spaceport, headed by Robert Lauer, has confirmed it has signed a partnership with O-G Launch, a business headed by Robert Feierbach. The plan is to develop a spaceport covering 240 acres of desert land between Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada.

Feierbach’s O-G Launch aims to be a part of the commercial space industry by launching satellites from recyclable rockets deployed from large jets.

“Through this collaboration, we are redefining the possibilities of satellite launch services,” Feierbach said. “Our aim is to blend innovation with efficiency, making space more accessible and affordable for everyone. The future of space exploration is within our grasp, and O-G Launch, alongside the Las Vegas Spaceport, is at the forefront of this exciting journey.”

Lockheed Martin, for example, has launched 40 satellites using aircraft. O-G reportedly will use a modified Boeing 757 aircraft for its service.

“Las Vegas Spaceport is on a mission to make space exploration accessible to all,” Lauer said in a release. “Our collaboration with O-G Launch aligns perfectly with our vision of driving advancements in space travel and technology. The fusion of O-G Launch’s expertise and the Las Vegas Spaceport’s state-of-the-art facility will propel us into a new era of space exploration.”