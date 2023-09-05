Intelsat bankruptcy court reopens SES claim

The US Bankruptcy Court looking into the long-running claim by SES for a greater share of the FCC’s C-band compensation payments has reopened the claim. The move follows the verdict given in June by an Appeal Court that upheld the SES claim.

The overall amount being claimed is $421 million (€391.7m), but there will be fees and expenses which will reduce the amount finally awarded. The action was commenced by SES in July 2020.

The Bankruptcy Court on September 1st had to initiate certain actions to reopen the case, and the motions entered into the court from both Plaintiffs and Defendants recognise the Appeal verdict.

“Following the [Appeal] District Court’s remand of the remaining SES Claims matter, further proceedings by this Court are necessary, and the foregoing constitutes cause to allow for reopening,” states the Court filing.

However, the Court did not give a future date when the matters might be resolved.