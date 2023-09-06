Research: Prime Day connected device sales keep growing

Network services and consumer experience specialist Plume has issued its latest Plume IQ report, which analyses consumer purchasing behaviour during Prime Day, one of the premier online shopping events for electronics, especially connected devices like streaming gadgets, tablets, e-readers, cameras and smart doorbells.

Comparing 2022 to 2023, the data shows that while the US continues to drive significant Prime Day transactions, Europe is a rising force. Combined growth numbers for the two regions point to major surges of 16.1 per cent in streaming devices and 32.2 per cent in cameras and smart doorbells in 2023 from 2022.

The research also reveals that US shoppers snapped up indoor cameras at 22.8 per cent higher rates, and smart doorbell sales jumped 28.7 per cent. Europe saw a streaming frenzy – sales of 4K connected devices rocketed 78.7 per cent and sales of non-4K connected devices grew 47.4 per cent.

Plume says this surge in connected devices and the consequent rising demand for bandwidth highlight the need for Communications Service Providers to take a proactive approach to WiFi management to deliver seamless connectivity experiences.