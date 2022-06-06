Research: 46% US adults viewing via CTV device

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 87 per cent of US TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, including connected Smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks or boxes, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players. This compares to 80 per cent with at least one connected TV device in 2020, 69 per cent in 2017, and 38 per cent in 2012.

Overall, 46 per cent of adults in US TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 40 per cent in 2020, 25 per cent in 2017, and 4 per cent in 2012. Younger individuals are most likely to use connected TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 62 per cent watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 54 per cent of ages 35-54 and 24 per cent of ages 55+.

These findings are based on a survey of 1,902 TV households in the US, and are part of a new LRG study, Connected TVs 2022. This is LRG’s nineteenth annual study on TVs in the US.

Other findings include:

71 per cent of TV households have at least one connected Smart TV – up from 58 per cent in 2020, 41 per cent in 2017, and 11 per cent in 2012

50 per cent of all TV sets in U.S. households are connected Smart TVs – an increase from 39 per cent in 2020, 24 per cent in 2017, and 7 per cent in 2014

59 per cent of TV households have at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 56 per cent in 2020, 40 per cent in 2017, and 4 per cent in 2012

Across all households (including those with no connected TV devices) there is a mean of 3.9 devices per TV household – compared to 3.2 in 2020, and 2.4 in 2017

Across all households, the mean number of stand-alone streaming devices is 1.5 – compared to 1.3 connected Smart TVs

On a daily basis, 28 per cent of adults watch video on a TV via a stand-alone device, 27 per cent via an Internet-enabled Smart TV app, 12 per cent via a connected game system, and 3 per cent via a connected Blu-ray player

“The data in this study indicate that there are now nearly 500 million connected TV devices in US TV households. This is an increase from about 300 million connected TV devices in 2017,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Along with this increase in the number of devices, the per cent of adults in the US using these connected devices to watch video on a TV each day has significantly increased—growing from twenty-five to forty-six per cent—in the past five years.