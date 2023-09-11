ITV Studios Australia makes key hires, promotions

ITV Studios Australia has announcesda number of changes to its senior creative and production teams.

In the editorial team, Beth Hart has been promoted from Head of Content to Chief Content Officer. In her elevated role, Hart will oversee the creative process across the entire production slate, including some of ITV’s biggest formats I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island, The Voice, My Kitchen Rules, Alone, The Chase, My Mum Your Dad, Inside Sydney Airport and This Is Your Life. Hart will continue to report to CEO & Managing Director David Mott.

In a further promotion, Alex Mavroidakis is elevated from Supervising Executive Producer to Creative Director. Mavroidakis will continue to work under Hart across the reality production slate, most notably I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Love Island Australia.

The team under Hart has also expanded to include two key new roles reporting to her. Keely Sonntag has been appointed as the Head of Unscripted and Evan Wilkes taking on the role of Unscripted Executive. Both Sonntag and Wilkes will work across ITV Studios Australia’s entire unscripted production slate.

Prior to joining ITV Studios Australia, Sonntag held the role of Executive Producer at Banijay Endemol Shine Australia where she worked across a line-up of shows including Masterchef, Survivor, Love Triangle, Big Brother, Australia’s Next Top Model and Ambulance.

Wilkes has held a number of senior roles at Beyond Productions, Eureka Productions and Seven Studios. Wilkes served as Executive Producer on Luxe Listings Sydney, Byron Baes, My Kitchen Rules and House Rules. Head of Production for ITV Studios Australia,

Donna Foster, has also been promoted to Director of Production. She has been with the company for almost 15 years and has continuously proven her industry prowess in an ever-changing content market. Taking on the role of Head of Production is Sarah Roberts. Roberts returns to ITV Studios following a stint as Head of Production at Banijay Endemol Shine Australia and will report to Donna.

Mott commented: “Globally, ITV Studios continuously strives for creative excellence and the benchmark is set extraordinarily high as we work to attract the best talent in the industry. With these well-deserved elevations and key new hires, I have no doubt that our productions and our broadcasters will benefit from the incredible breadth of experience across the business,placing us in a formidable position for future growth”.