SkyShowtime names Finke Chief Content Officer

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan has announced that former Netflix executive Kai Finke has been appointed Chief Content Officer.

Based in Amsterdam and reporting to Sarhan, Finke will lead the programming team. In this new role, Finke will be responsible for programming strategy, overseeing the service’s pipeline of partner studio entertainment, merchandising and scheduling, and SkyShowtime’s original programming slate and acquisitions.

Jon Farrar has decided to leave SkyShowtime following a transition over the coming months.

At Netflix, Finke was one of their EMEA-based employees and most recently worked as Director of Content across multiple European markets. He has worked in production, international distribution, and acquisitions for more than 20 years, including for Munich-based distributor Telepool and for Vodafone. He has strong relationships with leading creatives, producers, distributors, and networks throughout Europe and a proven track record of bringing local-language entertainment to SkyShowtime markets as well as global audiences.

This year, SkyShowtime will have launched 10 original series including Bosé, Codename: Annika, Fleeting Lies, Poker Face,The Invisible Ladies, The Winner andWarszawianka. A key part of Finke’s focus will be to build on that success by bringing in new projects and acquisitions that resonate with local audiences across SkyShowtime’s markets. His mandate will also include working with SkyShowtime’s shareholders as well as leaders across the company to optimise subscriber acquisition, engagement and retention.

Sarhan commented: “Kai is a proven programming executive who brings together strong creative sensibilities with business acumen. As we continue to expand into original programming, his wide range of experience – along with his knowledge of our markets—make him the ideal choice to lead our programming team in this next chapter of our growth.”

Finke added: “SkyShowtime’s continued push into local programming, in addition to the global exclusive series and movies available from Paramount and NBCUniversal, make the service hugely compelling for both audiences and the creative industries across Europe. I am hugely excited about the opportunity to be a part of the SkyShowtime team that brings this amazing entertainment line-up to over 20 markets.”