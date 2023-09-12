PŸUR TV benefitting from personalisation with XroadMedia

One of the leading German operators, Tele Columbus, has announced that they are utilising XroadMedia, personalisation and content discovery specialists to provide top-level experiences for their PŸUR TV users.

After trialing XroadMedia’s Ncanto solution, Tele Columbus has now implemented the pioneering personalisation services across its platform to deliver unique viewing experiences for all subscribers. Enhancing the PŸUR service by ensuring that all relevant content for each user is easily discoverable.

With XroadMedia’s solution, Tele Columbus is able to display rails to highlight relevant content for users from their first login. The more interactions and the more preferences that Ncanto learns, recommendations will be updated in real-time based on the user’s mood, time of day, device as well as behavior and preferences.

PŸUR TV has been expanding its OTT features for its subscribers and personalisation is a part of a wider project, including NAGRA as its solution provider and prime integrator for a new hybrid cable and multiscreen solution, 3SS’s 3Ready platform to deliver a seamless user experience across all TV and streaming devices and Simply.TV to provide high-quality metadata. As a result, the new PŸUR TV service, powered by XroadMedia, can deliver highly accurate, personalised experiences to their end-users. The partnership ecosystem is creating a service that is increasing subscriber loyalty and reach as well as providing new opportunities for monetisation.

“With PŸUR TV, we are able to go one step further. We will delight our customers and offer them a modern entertainment platform. The focus is on convenience and flexible use in terms of accessibility, navigation and content recommendation. Ease of use will be one advantage of our new hybrid TV and streaming solution. Once you have used it, you don’t want to do without it again”, Markus Oswald, Chief Executive Officer at Tele Columbus, promises.

“We’re proud to be working with Tele Columbus with the launch of their new project and introducing personalisation for their subscribers. Personalisation and user experience are vital for services in today’s market. It’s exciting to form the next steps, where the personalisation will go further than the user interface to deliver a fully enhanced and personal customer journey,” commented Adolf Proidl, Co-Founder and CEO, XroadMedia.

The project will go live for all of the PŸUR TV subscribers in autumn 2023 and will continuously benefit from the innovation of the Ncanto solution.