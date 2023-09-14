FreeTV launches powered by Redge Media

FreeTV, the next generation of OTT Internet TV in Israel, is now available for the open market with more than 50 live channels and tens of thousands of VoD assets. FreeTV operates as an end-to-end deployment on the Redge Media platform.

FreeTV is an innovative TV service that is revolutionizing the TV landscape in Israel. With a rich variety of compelling live content and an extensive library of on-demand entertainment, FreeTV offers viewers an unrivalled viewing experience. It features a wide selection of over 50 live channels, including popular Israeli broadcasters, top-tier sports networks, a plethora of children’s programming, and a wide range of entertainment options. FreeTV comes complete with catch-up and multi-screen capabilities, allowing viewers to rewind, pause and catch up on missed episodes on any relevant device. The streaming service is powered by Redge Media as an end-to-end deployment that encompasses SDP and VDP, including Redge Media CDN.

Redge Media provides a complete video streaming platform for broadcasters and telcos. It consists of the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) and the Video Delivery Platform (VDP), which enable superior streaming services. The SDP provides DAM, CMS and multi-screen applications. The VDP includes transcoding, multi-DRM, origin and CDN distribution.

Thanks to Redge Media, FreeTV offers extensive platform coverage, accessible via mobile devices, and a range of connected TVs, including Android TV, Samsung, LG, and Hisense models. It features a state-of-the-art user interface and offers a modern and customisable experience specifically tailored to the needs of right-to-left speakers. The FreeTV service aims to establish itself as one of the largest streaming platforms in the MENA region.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to deploy our cutting-edge solutions and deliver an exceptional viewing experience to audiences in the MENA region. This milestone further strengthens our position as a global leader in the streaming industry,” stated Andrzej Nowak, Implementation Department Director at Redge Technologies.

Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in CEE, present on the market since 2007. Part of the iliad Play Group. The company’s flagship solution is Redge Media – the E2E OTT platform available in PaaS and on-premise models, consisting of a comprehensive Service Delivery Platform and Video Delivery Platform, including CDN operating in edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has developed a software-defined DDoS mitigation solution, which allows multi-terabit scalability.