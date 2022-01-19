VOD.PL becomes super-aggregator powered by Redge Media

VOD.PL establishes itself as the go-to platform for super-aggregation of online video content. With the latest update the service offers consumers an intuitive guide for the content scattered across different streaming applications. The super-aggregation feature is powered by the Redge Media OTT platform which handles the metadata from all the different sources.

The platform now provides a guide, showing what content is available at other OTT providers. Initial launch of the “What to Watch’ feature will present content from HBO GO, Player.pl, Polsat Box, Filmbox+, Netflix, Onet Video, Amazon Prime Video, with more providers being included as they come. In the future the ‘What to Watch” guide will provide an automated recommendation engine, editorials, and social media features. This is the first platform that offers super-aggregation features in Poland, improving the user experience and OTT content discovery.



Alongside this new feature, VOD.PL has implemented Live TV with Catch Up. Available from January 2022, users have access to such channels as BBC Lifestyle and AMC, with a simple price model of three different packages.

“The VOD.PL super-aggregation feature is based on the Redge Media platform as further improvement to the video service. Given various and numerous VOD services, the role of OTT content aggregator is becoming increasingly more important. Our platform supports such roles and the business scenarios that come with it. Our AI based solutions help users experience the most valuable and relevant content they can find” – states Przemysław Frasunek, member of the board at Redge Technologies.