SES vs Intelsat C-band payments: Court dates set

The long-running legal action from SES arguing for a greater share of the FCC’s C-band compensation payments, and which demands Intelsat honour its 50/50 agreement with SES, has now set some key dates for the action.

SES has already received a positive Appeal verdict from the US District Court and now the lower Bankruptcy Court must accommodate that verdict.

The parties in the action (SES and Intelsat) have agreed a process and the Bankruptcy Court has set September 28 for SES to make its Principal Brief. Intelsat has set November 13th for its Principal Brief. SES then has until December 13th to make its response, while Intelsat has until January 12th 2024 to make its response.

Debtors involved in the original Intelsat bankruptcy hearing have all been notified of the new dates.

These moves suggest that it will now be early 2024 before the Appeal Ruling is endorsed by the bankruptcy court. SES is looking for about $400 million to come from Intelsat.