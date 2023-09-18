Research: Streaming heightens demand for connected devices

Currently, 70 per cent of the Nordic households have a paid streaming service. This has spurred the demand for internet connected TVs. As many as 75 per cent of the households in the region have at least one TV set with internet connection, according to research from Mediavision. This can be either through external devices such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast etc, or it can be integrated into the TV set itself. The transition into streaming has clearly pushed the demand for these products in general.



Mediavision analysis shows that it is especially the uptake of built-in, integrated, connections that are growing the fastest. Almost all newly produced TVs have the possibility of built-in internet connections. This has also implied a declining demand for external media centres.

In the boom of connected TVs, we also see new businesses emerging. One example is FAST, an ad-funded streaming, free of charge for the consumers. This seems to be a new development partly pushed by the TV manufacturers.

“We now see a large majority of Nordic households having smart TVs,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, senior analyst at Mediavision. “This has also enabled more actors, like the TV manufacturers, to be involved in the content and aggregation business. Manufacturers like LG, Phillips, Samsung etc are today providing content services to consumers. This will likely increase competition going forward, both over viewers and advertisers.”