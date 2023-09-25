Zimbabwe allows Starlink

Zimbabwe’s government will be authorising Starlink to be used in the nation. Zimbabwe’s Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz), is reportedly ready to approve an application by SpaceX to launch Starlink services in the Southern African country.

The move means that Zimbabwe joins a growing number of African nations to have authorised Starlink – except for South Africa.

The nations where Starlink is already authorised include Mauritius, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Mozambique.

One of the problems in gaining a South Africa licence are the country’s tough requirements to have a 30 per cent local ownership by persons from historically disadvantaged groups, which include black people, women, youth and people with disabilities.