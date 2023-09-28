CNN Max launches in Open Beta

Max, Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) streaming platform, has launched CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to users alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. Current Max subscribers can now find this collection of content on the top navigation bar under News Beta, or through the CNN Max hub.

CNN Max is part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation and learnings with product features, content offerings and storytelling, all with the input and feedback from the Max community.

CNN says this new service “will bring the immediacy and value of global breaking news with top analysis, context, and reporting across all the biggest stories in the world to the Max streaming audience and enhance the product with the convenience of viewing news at anytime, anywhere, and on your preferred screen”.

The new service will include bespoke programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience along with additional familiar programming featuring CNN anchors, correspondents, and contributors. Jim Sciutto will also lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons.