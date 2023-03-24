HBO Max; back to bundling

The head of HBO Max, Casey Bloys, told Series Mania in France about the future of HBO Max, including the upcoming merge with Discovery+. Bloys said this included plans to have HBO Max replicate the cable TV bundle to give you everything in one place.

“It is replicating that cable bundle, where you can get a wide array of programming – and frankly, that is what we are seeing all the streamers doing.” Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to announce details of this new service in April. After Discovery merged with Warner Bros., it was announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ would merge in 2023. The service will be ‘a one-stop location for all of your Warner Bros. Discovery content at the same price as HBO Max right now.’

According to Casey Bloys, Warner Bros. Discovery’s goal is to offer a product that “appeals to as many people as we can – it can’t just be HBO shows, or reality shows, or whatever. It needs to be a combination for whatever mood the viewer is in.”

WBD will announce further details of the service on April 12th.