Boixng legends to feature in Prime Video doc

A new four-part documentary examining the notorious rivalry between British boxing legends Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2024.

The documentary, titled Four Kings, follows the meteoric rise of these four men from the same London neighbourhood who heralded a golden era in British boxing and changed the way Britain viewed its black athletes. This series tells the story of how these boxing legends created one of the biggest weeks in British boxing history, with half a billion TV viewers across a single week in 1991.

Thirty years on, the series will revisit the notorious rivalries of Eubank and Benn; and Lewis and Bruno, combining archive footage of the clashes and newly captured exclusive interviews that reveal their struggles with mental health issues away from the limelight.

Rick Murray, CEO Workerbee Group, said: “The time when these four legends ruled the world of boxing was a golden era for British sport, and so to bring them all together to reveal their soaring highs and emotional lows in a premium box set is a blessing. Working with Kevin MacDonald to mentor new talent on a major project has been brilliant, thanks to Amazon for supporting us all the way.”

Bruno said: “I was delighted and honoured to be part of this film. This period of time in boxing history was a special time and each of the four individual stories interwoven was part of World Boxing folklore. Each of us had our own “character” in and out of the ring which kept the boxing and non-boxing fans hooked around the TV or desperate to get actual tickets for the fights. The boxing world has moved on some say for the better but this is a unique story. If it was fiction it would be a best seller. Will we see four boxers like us boxing in the same period ever again? I doubt it. I still say to people, have a look at the fights of that period including mine and show your younger family. You know wot I mean ‘arry!”

Lewis added: “It is pretty special to have been on this journey through the 80s and 90s, and a privilege to share the story with Frank, Nigel and Chris on screen. Whilst we had our own lanes, our own processes and experiences, we had the combined desire to get to the top and we achieved that, in the process we made history as the first ones to do it for Britain and the rest have followed. Everybody knows what happened in the fights, but they didn’t see what led up to the fight, the rivalries were real, we all wanted to outdo each other, I’m excited that this series will give the public a chance to see behind the curtain.”

Eubank said: “The Boxing Royalty. In the world of boxing, I’ve been called a champion, but for me, it goes beyond that—I am a king. Christopher Livingston Eubank, a name that echoes through the annals of the sport, isn’t just about winning in the ring; it’s about being a true King, both inside and outside of the squared circle. My journey, from a modest beginning to becoming a legend in the boxing world, serves as an inspiration to many. But what truly sets me apart is my unwavering dedication to protecting and serving as a Reserve Deputy Marshal during my retirement. You see, being a king isn’t about personal glory; it’s about using your influence and power to make a positive impact on the world. Taking part in this series is a tremendous honour for me. It’s an opportunity to share my story and the values I hold dear. I’ve always said, ;Leadership isn’t about telling others what to do; it’s about showing them how it’s done’. Through my journey, I hope to inspire others to strive for excellence, to embrace discipline and determination, and to realise that anyone can become a true king or queen in their own life.”

Benn added: “I really enjoyed the time I had with Frank and Chris expressing our hearts and being truthful about our careers and life.”

Four Kings is produced by Workerbee (part of Banijay UK) and is executive produced by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald (Whitney, Janet, Bruno V Tyson) and Murray. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution rights outside of the UK.