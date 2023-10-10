Annecchino launches Blue Ocean Media Partners

Former President and CEO of Paramount International, Raffaele Annecchino, has launched Blue Ocean Media Partners, a consultancy firm in the Media and Entertainment industry based in Dubai and Madrid.

Blue Ocean Media Partners has already signed a strategic partnership with Mediapro Group to boost and expand their entire business portfolio across the Middle East including broadcast services and new businesses from eSports to gaming.

“I am excited to bring all my global experience, expertise, and networking into Blue Ocean Media Partners with a C-suite executive leadership team to drive innovative and transformative strategies across the media industry for our clients. Our main objective is to support companies to achieve long-term growth and financial sustainability during these evolving times,” said Annecchino. “We are thrilled to partner with Mediapro Group to boost the entirety of their business offerings in the Middle East, one of the most thriving markets globally.”

Tatxo Benet, CEO of Group Mediapro, added: “Annecchino’s extensive experience and transversal nature is a unique opportunity to strengthen the group’s presence in the Middle East, building on the great work done by Mediapro Middle East so far and expanding from this base.”

The consultancy firm provides a global network in the media industry across Europe, Middle East, the US, UK, LatAm, Asia and Africa. Annecchino leads a team of consultants with diverse backgrounds and expertise in the media industry located in key international markets.