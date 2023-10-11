Hontai Capital to pull out of Mediapro?

Southwind Group, parent company of the Chinese Hontai Capital, is reportedly weighing up selling its 80 per cent stake in Spanish TV group Mediapro, just one year after its acquisition.

The Chinese group paid around €1 billion for the majority of the shares in the company, the other owners are UK`s WPP and the founders Jaume Roures and Tatxo Benet.

Mediapro reported a profit of €189 million in 2023 versus €160 million one year earlier. Mediapro currently distributes La Liga matches internationally and is present in 30 countries across the five continents.