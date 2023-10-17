France orders Hamas TV off the air

Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat has taken Al-Aqsa TV, the television station which is affiliated with Palestinian resistance group Hamas, off the air.

The instruction to Eutelsat came from regulator Conseil supérieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA).

The channel has been active since 2006 and includes broadcasts from a studio in Gaza. Its signals were carried by Eutelsat from its Eutelsat 8 West B craft.

“In light of the massacres being committed against our people in the Gaza Strip as they are unwearyingly and steadfastly fighting in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and in line with continued targeting and killing of journalists in Gaza, the French company responsible for Eutelsat satellite made the decision to block the channel’s broadcast,” Al-Aqsa TV said in a statement.

“The channel was taken off air in response to pressure from the French government and submission to the occupying Zionist regime,” it added.