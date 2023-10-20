Spain: LaLiga demands new anti-piracy rules

LaLiga has urged Spain’s Government to approve new legislation to ban on “pirate users entry to events” in a similar legal measure to Italy. “We are lacking of that final step to put an end to massive piracy,” said Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, at a Europa Press event.

“We have already been using the technology [to block pirate websites] for the last nine years and the EC is doing its job, and now we want Spain to make that move to have a law like in Italy that prevents pirate users from having access to live events,” he underlined.

Despite the crackdown on TV piracy, Tebas pointed out that “piracy is rising again in the first weeks of [the new season] on a national and international level”. He said that 14 per cent of viewers watching LaLiga have access to the matches through pirate apps or websites.

“In comparison with three years ago, piracy has increased by four points, that is too much. We have registered 46,000 IPs that are [illegally] broadcasting La Liga every day,” Tebas added, accusing politicians and the Government of inaction against TV piracy.