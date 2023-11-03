BT H1 “on target”

BT has reported H1 revenue (to September 30th) of £10.4 billion (€11.9bn), in line with the prior year. Adjusted revenue was also at £10.4 billion, up 3 per cent on a pro forma basis due to increased fibre-enabled product sales, inflation-linked pricing and improved lower margin trading in Business partially offset by legacy product decline.

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, commenting on the results, said: “These results show that BT Group is delivering and on target: we’re rapidly building and connecting customers to our next generation networks, we’re simplifying our products and services, and we’re now seeing predictable and consistent revenue and EBITDA growth. We’ve strengthened our competitive position with the launch of both New EE and our renewed strategy in Business, and Openreach has now built full fibre broadband to more than a third of the UK’s homes and businesses with a growing connection rate. Our transformation programme has now delivered £2.5 billion in annualised savings, well on track to meet our £3 billion savings target by FY25.

“Our delivery in the first half means we are confirming our financial outlook for FY24 with normalised free cash flow now expected towards the top end of the guidance range, and we are declaring an interim dividend of 2.31 pence per share. BT Group has a bright future and I’m pleased to be handing the baton to Allison Kirkby early in the new year. She knows the sector, she knows the company and she’s the right person to lead BT Group from this position of operational strength,” added Jansen.

H1 strategy highlights

