EE launches new platform for UK consumers

EE has announced a shift towards platform services, expanding its offering from selling traditional telecoms. At an event in London, EE unveiled the first of a new suite of products and services open to all UK consumers, via a new integrated platform, powered by an EE ID identity management and log in.

Building on the foundations gained from decades of mobile and broadband experience, underpinned by BT Group’s engineering capabilities, this new era will see EE scale its offering beyond connectivity for all UK consumers.

Marc Allera, CEO of EE, commented: “Today we’re incredibly proud to be launching a new platform for the UK, open to anyone and everyone – that will transform our customers’ experience beyond connectivity. With an EE ID, customers nationwide will be able to access a wide range of exciting new products, services and experiences across new sectors – easily and conveniently, in one place. We are also evolving the EE brand, while at the same time doubling down on great new connected products, with the launch of the fastest broadband, best value convergence, and exciting new TV services.”

He suggested that the multiplay telco had to change what people think. “They want their homes to be smarter,” he noted, asserting that connectivity was EE’s foundation.

Spearheading EE’s approach is a new online marketplace bringing customers new ways to shop, organise devices, subscriptions and services, as well as their digital identity. Through the digital platform, customers can access products and services from some of the biggest tech companies in the world – all in one place. Powered by EE ID, the new platform can be accessed via the EE App as well as online, for all UK consumers regardless of their current mobile or home broadband network.

From launch, the first release of the platform will offer access to traditional network products, as well as the new EE Consumer Electronics Shop, Gaming, Home Security, Insurance and Subscription services. Upcoming releases will, over time, add more partners subscriptions, services and capabilities, including the ability to log-in to third party websites and partner-verified identity.

As well as being the key to the above products and services, EE ID will utilise multi-factor and passkey authentication to keep personal data secure.

A new era for an updated brand

The new EE brand will launch with the biggest marketing campaign since EE launched in 2012. EE’s marketing approach will focus on four customer needs: Game; Home; Learn; and Work – with a revamped products and services portfolio marketed under these four key areas, and dedicated hub pages launching on the EE App and online The nationwide campaign will lead with three separate TV adverts and launches on October 20th.

As EE evolves, BT will offer a more focused portfolio including standalone broadband and landline services, along with supporting vulnerable customers across a range of programmes and social tariffs. Starting from next week, BT customers will be offered the opportunity to join new EE, as they renew, or upgrade.

Converged product range announced for the home

EE is offering a range of flexible content and set-top-box options:

The EE TV Box Pro with multi-room, due to launch in the coming months and allowing customers to get the viewing experience across their home.

The EE TV app is to launch on Apple TV 4K with a TV guide offering a live TV experience as well as an EE branded remote. In addition, the Apple TV app will be available on EE’s set-top boxes.

The existing BT TV service will be rebranded to EE TV in the coming months.

EE broadband and mobile

EE’s new era in connectivity is marked by a range of new home broadband and mobile packages for the needs of customers today and in the future.

From October 19th, customers can access EE Full Fibre 1.6Gbps, the most advanced broadband offering yet that delivers the fastest speeds and reliability of any major provider in the UK.

Following an exclusive partnership agreement with Cambridge-based developers, Netduma, EE is also introducing a new service called ‘WiFi Enhancer’, that will allow customers to boost their home connectivity by prioritising their online traffic using ‘game mode’ and ‘work mode’. EE is also introducing new WiFi Controls, allowing customers to take control of all the connectivity in their homes and get the most out of their Wi-Fi.

Finally, EE Broadband customers will be able to exclusively unlock mobile savings for their whole household. This includes for the first time being able to add unlimited data SIMs on flexible 30-day subscriptions from just £10. This new offering gives EE Broadband customers the opportunity to experience the best mobile and broadband networks together for incomparable value.

Responding to the news, Paolo Pescatore, TMT Analyst at PP Foresight, said: “This is a significant moment for BT, the new EE, Marc Allera and UK consumers,” suggesting that it was a bold, ambitious plan that has been years in the making. “The wraps are now off on the eagerly anticipated new EE, which will propel and transform the business to offer seamless experiences underpinned by ubiquitous connectivity.”

Pescatore continued: “Consumer behavioural patterns have changed, and it is about time telcos evolve. This latest revolutionary move represents a radical and fundamental shift in thinking and approach in the way a telco operates. In essence, the new EE aspires to be more – a broader tech and services retailer underpinned by connectivity. Furthermore, we will start to see the disappearance of the iconic BT brand on the high street and in people’s homes – a move that will lead to mixed emotions and one that the company will have to carefully manage to avoid customers leaving for rival providers, at least in the short term during the transition. Ultimately, it is all about execution, the Achilles Heel for telcos. However, this feels different. The launch will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign where everyone will see the new EE numerous times across all channels.”

“By creating a new marketplace, and by marketing and selling a broader range of products and services, the new EE will end up in direct competition with other retailers,” he predicted.

“The latter should perceive this as a threat, given the new EE’s combined entity and its opportunity to sell more subscriptions and products with a seamless experience. Strategically, this puts the new EE in pole position compared to its traditional telco rivals. Others have their own challenges and will fall further adrift given the need to be more flexible and agile in a radically converged and cut-throat marketplace. This will force them to accelerate their own efforts, platforms, mindset, and strategic vision,” Pescatore concluded