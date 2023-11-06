Sony wants to replace Goenka as India CEO

During the long merger discussions between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India, it had always been stated that Zee’s MD Punit Goenka would head up the combined business once the merger wrapped.

That plan seems to now be revised and there are widespread reports that Sony Group wants to place its own man into the top job. NP Singh (Narender Pal Singh) was CFO and promoted in 2014 to CEO at Sony Pictures Networks India. He was already nominated to be on the Board of the combined company.

The reason behind the change of plan is because Sony is said to be concerned about the various Indian regulators and how they are viewing Goenka’s position especially in the light of ongoing litigation which involves Goenka (pictured).

However, the role of MD/CEO going to Goenka was an explicit part of the merger discussions and agreement and not having him in the new post could impact the whole deal.