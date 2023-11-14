Canal+ DTC for Netherlands

Canal+ is returning to the Netherlands with a new streaming service before the end of this year. Launching in partnership with VodafoneZiggo, it will offer a range of originals and international productions alongside exclusive titles from Viaplay, Fremantle, Dutch CORE, Lionsgate and Lumière.

The new streamer will be available via the Apple App Store, Google Play, as well as the Ziggo cable network. Subscriptions start at €4.99 per month following a seven-day free trial. Users can watch on two devices simultaneously.

On Ziggo, the service will be available via the Next Mediabox and Next Mini decoders. Canal+ already offers a pay-TV service in the Dutch market via its acquisition of M7 Group and the latter’s Canal Digitaal service, and new and existing users of the Canal Digitaal TV app will have access to the content on the streamer via their existing app.

Robin Kroes, director, consumer market, VodafoneZiggo, said: “With this collaboration we have a great, qualitative addition to our streaming offering. This way our customers have access to their favourite content in one place and provide the best entertainment experience.”