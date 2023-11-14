Roures sells Mediapro stake

Following his dismissal as president of Spanish TV Mediapro in October, Jaume Roures has sold his 5 per cent stake in the company to Chinese Fund Orient Hontai – which now controls 85 per cent of the group.

The other shareholders are Tatxo Benet with a 5 per cent stake and the UK’s WPP with a 10 per cent stake.

The operation is valued at between €40 million and €100 million. With the move, Roures breaks all professional ties with the company after 30 years of being involved in its management.

Orient Hontai is now studying a possible sale of the company some two years after its entry with an injection of €620 million at that time.