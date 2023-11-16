AST SpaceMobile targets Q1’24 launch

Space-based cellular broadband network operator AST SpaceMobile is planning to launch its satellite to smartphone service in Q1 2024. It revealed the plan as it provided its business update for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023.

“The manufacturing of our first five commercial satellites is at full speed at our Texas facilities, and we are looking forward to our expected launch in Q1 2024 as we target initial commercial service for both mobile network operators and governmental entities starting in 2024,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “In the third quarter, AST SpaceMobile announced another historic achievement and the capstone of our BlueWalker 3 testing programme – the first-ever space-based 5G cellular broadband connection directly to an everyday smartphone. I am grateful for the dedication of our team and support of our network partners who have helped us reach multiple groundbreaking milestones this year.”