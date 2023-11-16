Zegona wants García to run Vodafone Spain

UK’s Zegona is reportedly negotiating with MásMóvil over the appointment of José Miguel García as CEO of Vodafone Spain, according to El País.

The former CEO of Euskaltel, García signed a non-competition agreement with MásMóvil when it acquired Euskaltel, whereby García cannot take an executive role in a rival operator until the end of 2024.

Zegona is negotiating with MásMóvil to lift that condition so that García can take on the CEO post at Vodafone from mid next year. To this end, García would have to waive part of his multi-million compensation agreed with MásMóvil.