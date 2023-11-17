Study: UK 4th most 6G ready country
November 17, 2023
|
Rank
|
Country
|
6G Patents
|
Fastest 5G Speed
|
6G Ready Score
|
1
|
South Korea
|
760
|
814
|
8.75
|
2
|
India
|
265
|
465
|
7.50
|
3
|
United States
|
2,229
|
363
|
6.88
|
4
|
China
|
4,604
|
142
|
5.00
|
4
|
United Kingdom
|
115
|
392
|
5.00
|
6
|
Japan
|
155
|
298
|
3.75
|
6
|
Finland
|
12
|
452
|
3.75
|
8
|
Germany
|
77
|
330
|
3.13
|
9
|
Australia
|
55
|
296
|
1.25
South Korea is the leading country in the race to 6G, with a ‘6G-Ready’ score of 8.75/10. The country was a pioneer in 5G technology, investing heavily in fibre optics and 5G networks. South Koreans also have a high rate of internet usage with many relying on digital services for shopping, banking and everything in between.
India is the second most 6G-ready country, with a score of 7.5/10. India has filed 265 patents for 6G technology and has recorded a substantial 465 Mbps average top speed. By the end of 2022, India recorded over 900 million active internet users, second only to China as the largest online market in the world.
Third in the race to 6G is the US, with a score of 6.88/10. The US has reported the second-highest volume of patent files in the world, with 2,229 at the end of 2022. As of 2022, 92 per cent of the US population actively uses the internet and relies on internet connections for entertainment, commerce and education.
-
South Korea has the fastest 5G internet speeds in the world, recording a download speed of 814 Mbps in the top 10 per cent of users.
-
Bristol is the UK area with the greatest 5G networks, offering a huge 10,000 Mbps maximum download speed