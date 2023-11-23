Uswitch reveals UK regions with best and worst 4G

While Nokia plans to launch the first mobile network on the moon, reliable 4G coverage is still difficult to come by in certain areas of the UK – as the Isles of Scilly may be the worst UK region for 4G coverage, according to analysis by Uswitch. This region records no indoor premises with a 4G connection from the ‘Big Four’ operators (EE, Virgin Media O2, Three, Vodafone). The only authorities to report 100 per cent access to 4G from the Big Four are located in London, according to the data from the comparison and switching service. Uswitch analysed Ofcom’s Connected Nations report provided by the ‘Big Four’ mobile providers to reveal the UK’s regions with the best and worst 4G coverage. Where in the UK is least covered by all of the ‘Big Four’?

Rank Local authority Indoor premises receiving 4G from all operators 1 Isles of Scilly 0.00% 2 Orkney Islands 15.37% 3 Isle of Anglesey 31.94% 4 Na H-eileanan Siar 34.52% 5 Melton 46.64% 6 Mid Ulster 46.74% 7 Fermanagh and Omagh 48.42% 8 Shetland Islands 49.42% 9 Maldon 51.79% 10 Malvern Hills 51.83%



The Isles of Scilly, off the Cornish coast in southwest England, are the only authority in the UK which records no indoor premises with 4G connection from all 'Big Four' operators. The areas with the weakest 4G signal coverage from all operators are generally rural areas, including the Orkney Islands, the Isle of Anglesey, and Na H-elieanan Siar (Outer Hebrides). Where in the UK has the most premises without coverage from any of the 'Big Four'?

Rank Local authority Indoor premises receiving no 4G from all operators 1 Ceredigion 8.52% 2 Newry, Mourne and Down 8.38% 3 Na H-eileanan Siar 7.42% 4 Powys 7.31% 5 Eden 6.37% 6 Isles of Scilly 6.04% 7 West Devon 5.95% 8 Richmondshire 5.32% 9 Ryedale 5.12% 10 Forest of Dean 4.73%



Over 100 UK authorities have at least one 4G connection in 100 per cent of their indoor premises. There are few places in the UK where you cannot get at least one indoor 4G connection, but some authorities report less connection than others. Ceredigion, a county in the west of Wales, records that over 8.5 per cent of their indoor properties receive no 4G connection from any operator. This means almost 1 in 10 premises in Ceredigion can’t access a stable 4G connection. There isn’t a single place within the Isles of Scilly that receives 4G connections from the ‘Big Four’ operators. To add insult to injury, 6.04 per cent of the premises here don’t receive a 4G connection from any operator. On one hand, one could think these areas, particularly rural ones, are too out of the way to achieve a steady connection. On the other hand, Nokia says its technology is designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space. The Moon’s surface is one of the most inhospitable environments humans have ever reached, with no atmosphere, no protection from radiation, and fluctuating temperatures ranging from 120° C during the lunar day to -130° C during the lunar night. If Nokia can build a working 4G mobile network on the Moon’s surface, residents of Ceredigion may have hopes of achieving a 4G connection in all their indoor premises someday.



Where in the UK is most covered by all of the ‘Big Four’?

Rank Local authority Indoor premises receiving 4G from all operators 1 City of London 100.00% 1 Hackney 100.00% 1 Islington 100.00% 1 Kensington and Chelsea 100.00% 1 Lambeth 100.00% 6 Westminster 99.99% 7 Tower Hamlets 99.98% 8 Barking and Dagenham 99.95% 8 Brent 99.95% 10 Southwark 99.93%