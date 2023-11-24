Govt. responds to CMS Committee connected tech report
November 24, 2023
By Colin Mann
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has published the Government response to the first report from its inquiry, Connected tech: smart or sinister?
The report, published in August 2023, called on the Government to make tackling ‘tech abuse’ a priority, amid a warning that the use of smart technology and connected devices in facilitating domestic abuse is becoming a growing problem.
Among its responses to the Committee’s recommendations, the Government says that it accepts the need to make tackling tech abuse a priority and agrees that the police and criminal justice service needs to develop more skills in the area. The recommendation that the Office for Product Safety and Standards should convene a tech abuse working group with stakeholders is however rejected.
The Government is still to respond to the Committee’s second report on connected tech