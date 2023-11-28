SABC hires rival boss as CEO

SABC, South Africa’s public broadcaster – currently in serious debt – has hired Nomsa Chabeli, the former General Manager of telco MTN as its new CEO. Chabeli was also previously marketing director of MultiChoice’s SuperSport and DStv divisions.

SABC stated: “[Chabeli] also has a credible history of developing persuasive and highly influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies.”

“In her role at MTN South Africa, she has been instrumental in driving MTN to become the most valuable brand in South Africa and being named the 2022 Brand of the Year by the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report. From envisioning ground-breaking marketing innovation to fostering a culture of creativity, Chabeli has not only elevated the brands she has nurtured but has also left an enduring impact on the industry.”

“The SABC board has confidence in Chabeli’s ability to drive revenue generation, strategic growth and innovation, and uphold the values that have defined SABC’s legacy. In this pivotal role, Chabeli will spearhead the strategic vision and operational excellence across the entire SABC,” the statement concluded.