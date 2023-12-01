BBC reveals Christmas idents

Magic Light Pictures has created Christmas idents exclusively for BBC One to tie in with the Christmas animated adventure Tabby McTat.

The three 40-second animations show Tabby McTat and family enjoying a quiet snooze under the Christmas Tree when they’re abruptly awakened; Stick Man and his family receiving gifts from Santa; and the Gruffalo’s Child’s playful antics that almost cause havoc.

The idents will debut on BBC One after Strictly Come Dancing on December 2nd and will appear across the channel throughout the festive season.

Animated by Red Star these idents will be shown along with four specially created idents that previously premiered in 2020. These feature Zog and The Flying Doctors, The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, commneted: “Especially for BBC One this Christmas, Magic Light have created charming, animated idents of some of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best loved characters to bring some extra festive joy and warmth into everyone’s homes.”