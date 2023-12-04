Advanced Television

Cellnex fined €13.7m for market abuse

December 4, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

The Spanish Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by infrastructure provider Cellnex and ruled that the company will have to pay a €13.7 million fine imposed by the regulator CNMC for abuse of a dominant position in the DTT market.

The ruling brings the matter to an end after a decade in the courts since it was started in 2012.

Cellnex, former Abertis Telecom, was accused of hindering competition in the DTT distribution market as a result of its dominant position.

