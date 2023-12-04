Cellnex fined €13.7m for market abuse

The Spanish Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by infrastructure provider Cellnex and ruled that the company will have to pay a €13.7 million fine imposed by the regulator CNMC for abuse of a dominant position in the DTT market.

The ruling brings the matter to an end after a decade in the courts since it was started in 2012.

Cellnex, former Abertis Telecom, was accused of hindering competition in the DTT distribution market as a result of its dominant position.