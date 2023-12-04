Survey: Home Alone named UK’s favourite Xmas film

A survey from electrical retailer Currys asked some 2,000 British residents about their Christmas traditions, the majority (37 per cent) said they spend Christmas Eve watching movies and a quarter do the same on Boxing Day too, but which ones are the nation’s favourites?

In first place was Home Alone with 21 per cent of respondents choosing this as their top Christmas film. The 1990 sees 8-year-old Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin (pictured), defend his home against the wet bandits using inventive booby traps. This was found to be the nations favourite film last year too in a study by Showcase Cinemas.

In second place was Elf, which wasn’t far behind with 19 per cent of Brits choosing this movie. This festive film is 20 years old this year and still stands the test of time as one of the yuletide greats. The film follows the adventure of Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, as he travels from the North Pole to New York in search of his biological father.

And in third place was The Grinch, starring Jim Carrey, which was a favourite for 15 per cent of Brits. The film shows a seemingly Green Meanie looking to destroy Christmas for the festive fanatics in Whoville. But a young Cindy Lou Who helps the Grinch and the Whos discover the true meaning of Christmas.

The Harry Potter franchise was chosen as a Christmas favourite too, despite Christmas being a small part of the films – particularly in Philosopher’s Stone and Order of the Phoenix – these films evidently give the British public festive vibes.