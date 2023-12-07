Sky appoints Pine as MD of Connectivity

Sky has appointed Amber Pine as its Managing Director of Connectivity, expanding her previous role heading up Sky Broadband to include Sky Mobile, under a combined team for the first time.

Pine will be responsible for leading the business’ connectivity strategy as it continues to drive innovation as part of Sky’s integrated product portfolio.

Pine has extensive experience in senior leadership roles across Sky Broadband and Sky TV, most recently as Managing Director of the Broadband team as well as Commercial Director roles for Sky TV, including Sky Glass. She’s also led on marketing, commercial and propositions for Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Store, as well as Sky’s entertainment channels.

Sky’s new Connectivity team will encompass Sky Mobile alongside Sky Broadband. Pine’s new role will cover all Consumer touch points, including commercial and P+L management, propositions, marketing, and product delivery across broadband and mobile.

Sophie Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, commented: “Under Amber and Paul’s leadership, Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile have thrived, with Sky Mobile becoming the fastest growing mobile provider in the UK, and Sky Broadband retaining its steadfast position in the market. The newly combined teams reflect Sky’s focus on connectivity, which is integral to delivering the UK’s connected future both in and out the home. Amber’s broad range of experience means she’s perfectly placed to lead the newly combined team.”

Pine added: “The connectivity market is at a critical juncture, with the roll out and take up of both full fibre and 5G. In tandem, people are consuming more bandwidth and data than ever before, which means delivering best-in-class technology and a seamless connectivity experience is crucial. This, combined with outstanding customer experience, is what we do best at Sky, and I’m excited to be bringing two fantastic teams together to enable this to happen at an even greater scale.”