NOW appoints Bridges as MD

Sky-owned streaming service NOW has announced the appointment of Jacob Bridges as Managing Director, replacing Marina Storti who is stepping down from the role after six years following a 21-year career with Sky.

Bridges held the position of Commercial Director, reporting directly into Storti, but will take on the new role of Managing Director effective immediately. He will lead and be responsible for the strategy, commercial, marketing and editorial teams.

Bridges joined NOW a year ago as Commercial Director and brings with him over 20 years’ experience in media, telecoms and retail, covering commercial, trading and pricing strategy. Prior to joining Sky, he held senior leadership roles at Virgin Media O2, EE, Vodafone and Amazon.

Bridges commented: “To take on the role of Managing Director at NOW is a huge honour. It has been an outstanding year for content as we continued to deliver world class shows to our members; including entertainment showstoppers such as, The Last of Us and Succession to iconic sporting moments like Jenson Button breaking a World Record to mark the start of this year’s Formula 1 season.”

“NOW has never been more ambitious than it is today. I am thrilled to take on this role to continue to deliver brilliant entertainment and to further our market proposition, giving our members more of what they need and want from their streaming provider. I look forward to doing this with one of the most talented teams in the industry as we enter the next growth phase for NOW,” he added.

