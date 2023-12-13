Euro broadcasters welcome geo-blocking vote

Following a vote in the European Parliament Plenary regarding the IMCO (Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection) INI (Own-initiative procedure) Geoblocking report Grégoire Polad, Director General of trade body ACT, stated: “We salute the decision taken today in the European Parliament. This is a strong and powerful signal sent to all legislators and particularly the European Commission. Both the European Parliament and the European Council of Ministers have now made it abundantly clear that there is no political support for any present or future inclusion of the audiovisual sector in the scope of the Geoblocking regulation. Territorial exclusivity and the practice of geoblocking are not a limiting factor but rather an enabler for strong audiovisual production, supply and offers across the European Union.”