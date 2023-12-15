RTL Nederland sold to DPG Media for €1.1bn

RTL Group has reached an agreement on the sale of RTL Nederland to DPG Media, a multi-media company active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.

Subject to regulatory approvals and the consultation process with the respective works councils, the all-cash transaction is expected to close around mid-2024. The total consideration on a debt- and cash-free basis and with a normalised net working capital, to be paid at closing, amounts to €1.1 billion. The capital gain from the transaction will be largely tax exempt and will amount to approximately €0.8 billion. RTL Group says its shareholders will benefit from the transaction in line with the Group’s stated dividend policy.

As part of the sale, RTL Group and DPG Media will enter into a strategic partnership, spanning from technology to advertising sales and content: At the time of closing of the transaction, the service agreements for RTL Nederland in the areas of streaming technology (via Bedrock), broadcasting operations (via RTL Group’s technical services provider BCE) and international advertising sales (via RTL AdAlliance) will be renewed for at least three years. RTL Nederland will also continue to use the solutions provided by RTL Group’s ad-tech business, Smartclip. For three years after closing, RTL Group’s broadcasters in Germany, France and Hungary will receive first-look rights for all new programmes developed by RTL Nederland. Based on a separate trademark licence agreement, DPG Media will continue to use the RTL brand in the Netherlands at least until December 2034.

Thomas Rabe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RTL Group, commented: “RTL Nederland is a fantastic company. Under the leadership of CEO Sven Sauvé, the company has built a strong culture and achieved extraordinary successes – demonstrated by market-leading audience shares in linear TV, strong growth in streaming and high profitability. For several years, we have consistently said that market consolidation in the European TV industry is necessary to compete with the global tech giants. After our in-country consolidation strategy was blocked by the competition authorities in January 2023, the sale to DPG Media is the best strategic option for RTL Nederland and all its stakeholders. We are looking forward to the strategic partnership with DPG Media, working closely together on European solutions in advertising and streaming technology, international advertising sales and joint content development.”