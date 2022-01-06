RTL sells VideoAmp stake

RTL Group has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in VideoAmp, a US software and data company for media measurement, for $104 million (€92 million) in cash. The transaction was carried out as a share buyback by VideoAmp and became effective on January 4th 2022.

RTL Group’s shareholders will benefit from the transaction in line with the Group’s stated dividend policy.

Between 2015 and 2021, RTL Group participated in several rounds of funding for VideoAmp and most recently held an 8.57 per cent shareholding in VideoAmp. RTL Group’s total net cash investment in VideoAmp amounted to $14.5 million.

The sale of the VideoAmp shareholding is consistent with RTL Group’s strategy of three priorities: core, growth, alliances & partnerships. The strategy includes continuously reviewing RTL Group’s portfolio and growing its European digital businesses in the areas of streaming and advertising technology, alongside the Group’s global content business, Fremantle.