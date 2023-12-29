MyTelly.co.uk goes live

TV listings website On TV Tonight, widely used in the US, Canada and Australia, has announced the launch of the newly rebranded MyTelly.co.uk in the UK.

MyTelly.co.uk is an all-in-one UK TV Guide, helping viewers find out where to watch TV and movies legally. MyTelly.co.uk provides an easy to access one-stop site to search for any title on free TV, subscription TV and on demand.

Registered users can customise their individual channels and streaming services and use intuitive tools to filter for titles offered for free or help find classic content

MyTelly.co.uk also offers an Alert email service for registered users to be reminded when their favourite series or movie is next on TV.

MyTelly.co.uk’s manager, Glen Murphy, commented:,“We can’t wait to further cater for the TV needs of viewers throughout the UK with MyTelly.co.uk. We started On TV Tonight ten years ago with the simple mission of providing an easy dip-in dip-out guide to what’s on TV. Little did we know it would quickly enter into the favourites folder of so many TV fans worldwide. Now with the growing popularity of on-demand streaming services, particularly in the UK, we think we’ve now created something really special to cater for the viewing needs of TV fans in the UK.”

MyTelly.co.uk currently provides TV listings coverage for some of the most popular free and subscription TV channels and streaming services in the UK, with many more being added in the coming months.