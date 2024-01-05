Free Disney+ for Charter subs in US

Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company have announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available in all Spectrum TV Select packages in the US at no additional cost.

As part of the two companies’ new distribution agreement, Charter video customers can immediately begin streaming entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, including movies, TV shows and original programmes through the Xumo Stream Box or any other Disney+ supported device.

“With the launch of the Disney+ Basic offer, TV Select customers can now enjoy access to Disney’s popular streaming content as well as their high-quality linear TV channels, all included as part of one video package,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. “As the video industry continues to evolve, we are committed to including direct-to-consumer apps like Disney+ with Spectrum services while providing a simplified TV viewing experience through platforms such as the Xumo Stream Box. We are pleased to partner with Disney to further this goal to the benefit of our mutual customers.”

“The inclusion of Disney+ alongside a curated lineup of our TV channels brings the best of both worlds from Disney’s unrivaled entertainment portfolio to Charter’s video customers,” added Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximise value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser supported streaming services.”

Customers who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage their subscriptions to receive the full benefit of their Spectrum-provided service.

In addition to Disney+ Basic, Charter plans to begin including complimentary access to ESPN+ in its Spectrum TV Select Plus video package in the coming months.