Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV+ on Jan 12

Following its theatrical run, Apple Original Films has announced that Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to stream globally on the Apple TV+ platform beginning January 12th.

The movie has been honoured as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review. It has has also received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations and was named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year.

Since its premiere, Killers of the Flower Moon has also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The film has been selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.