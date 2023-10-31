Apple TV+ on Virgin Media

Virgin Media customers can now watch the Apple TV+ streaming service directly on supported Virgin set-top boxes.

Apple TV+ is home to a number award-winning movies and series including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Hijack, Severance, Foundation and the soon to be released Killers of the Flower Moon (pictured) from director Martin Scorsese which is currently in cinemas.

New and existing Stream customers who take a Virgin Media broadband only or broadband and landline bundle can enjoy complete flexibility with a 30-day rolling contract and no ongoing cost beyond their subscriptions. Virgin TV 360 offers access to 190 channels and up to three mini 360 boxes around the home for the full multi-room TV experience, as well as access to the Virgin TV Go app so customers can stream content on the go.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin TV is the home of great entertainment with all the must-have channels, apps and on demand shows we know our customers love. With Apple TV+ now available on Virgin TV 360 and Stream, our customers can enjoy even more unmissable shows and movies all in one place.”