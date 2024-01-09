Prime Video Matter Casting to devices

At CES, Amazon announced that Matter Casting support is coming to its Prime Video app so users can cast content to Amazon hardware devices. The feature is available now for the Echo Show 15 — Amazon’s largest smart display that’s also a Fire TV — and Amazon says support is coming soon to Fire TVs, including smart TVs from Panasonic with Fire TV built in.

To operate, it says just open the Prime Video app on a phone or tablet, tap the cast button, and alongside other casting options, users will now see the choice to cast to an Echo Show 15. Amazon says more apps are adding support for Matter Casting later this year, including Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF.

Matter Casting is an open protocol that doesn’t require specific hardware, only that the app be on a personal device and the app on the device being cast to having the feature enabled. It’s essentially like Apple’s AirPlay or Google’s Chromecast but available to every app or hardware maker to implement and not limited to a specific phone OS or partnership.

Amazon says it’s working to get other platforms on board.

While Amazon adopts Matter casting, it may well be the only of the big three founders to implement it. Google and Apple already have aforementioned solid, popular methods for casting. At CES, Google announced its Chromecast capability will be built into all new LG TVs but made no mention of Matter casting.