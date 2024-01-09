Fire TV OS on Panasonic TVs

Panasonic Entertainment & Communication has announced a collaboration with Amazon.com Services which consists of a licence agreement for Fire TV.

In a press statement the companies said this collaboration “focuses on delivering optimal high-quality image and sound tailored to each family member’s viewing environment, ensuring a stress-free and seamless experience that aligns with the diversifying lifestyles and rich variety of content. Consequently these TVs will enhance how you discover and enjoy content, offering a personalised home screen that brings together streaming services, apps, live channels, and tailored recommendations”.

With this collaboration starting in 2024, Panasonic will introduce new products that carry Fire TV as its operating system and unique technologies like content-adaptive image quality, along with improved operability and device integration. Moving forward, the company plans to expand its lineup of Fire TV built in models.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce with Panasonic that their new smart TVs will include Fire TV starting in 2024,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president for Alexa and Fire TV, Amazon. “This means customers around the world will get to experience all the benefits of Fire TV’s personalised streaming experience and access to Alexa, combined with Panasonic’s best-in-class smart TVs.”

CEO of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication, Akira Toyoshima, added: “I believe that the collaboration with Amazon.com Services is a key step towards realising the mission of providing new ‘excitement and comfort’ through the power of entertainment and communication. This partnership will offer experiences that allow individuals to encounter the unknown and immerse themselves in emotion, enriching their lives and filling their time with colour and richness. We are committed to continue providing truly valuable products and services that contribute to customers’ wellbeing through advancements in video, audio, and communication technologies.”