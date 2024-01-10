Vantiva closes CommScope Home Networks deal

Connected technology specialist Vantiva has confirmed the completion of the acquisition of CommScope Home Networks.

According to Vantiva, the acquisition marks a genuine dimension change for the company. The union of these two major players in the connected home market will enable Vantiva to enhance the group’s profitability, significantly broaden its client portfolio, and consolidate its capacity for innovation, reinforcing Vantiva’s presence in the global Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market.

“This acquisition is a key milestone in the group’s development,” stated Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO of Vantiv. “It builds on everything we have achieved over the past year. I would like to thank all our employees for their commitment and dedication, and I welcome our new colleagues from CommScope, whom we look forward to working with. The integration of the Home Networks division will also benefit our customers by speeding up our innovations, increasing our supply and service capacity, and enabling us to serve new geographies.”

“We are very pleased to complete this transaction and become a shareholder in Vantiva,” added Chuck Treadway, CEO of CommScope. “We are confident that this combination will allow Vantiva to continue to grow and become an industry leader.”

Vantiva also announced new appointments to the company’s Board of Directors: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. as Director, represented by Krista Bowen, and Angelo, Gordon & Co. L.P. as Director.

Vantiva’s acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks division was remunerated by a 25 per cent stake in Vantiva’s fully-diluted capital from the reserved capital increase authorized by the Combined General Meeting of December 19th, 2023. Additionally, CommScope could receive an earn-out payment of a maximum cumulative of $100 million (€91.3m), subject to Vantiva (at post-acquisition scope) achieving an EBITDA equal to or greater than €400 million in a given fiscal year, within the five years following the first fiscal year after the conclusion of the acquisition.