Disney ‘pandemic’ movies getting UK cinema release

Three feature films from Disney and Pixar – initially released on the Disney+ platform during Covid-19 lockdowns – will hit cinemas in the UK for the first time in 2024. The movies are 2022’s Turning Red, 2020’s Soul and 2021’s Luca.

The news follows the announcement in December 2023 that the movies would be getting a US cinema release.

UK audiences will be treated to a Pixar animated short film ahead of each of the features. Turning Red, released in cinemas on February 9th, will be preceded by the SparkShort Kitbull; Oscar-winning Soul (pictured), in cinemas on March 8th, will be accompanied by the SparkShort Burrow; and Luca, which hits the big screen on April 5th, includes the classic Pixar short For the Birds.

A trailer of Inside Out 2 with a special introduction from Amy Poehler and Pete Docter will also play exclusively in cinemas alongside the three films. Inside Out 2 is due for release on June 14th.