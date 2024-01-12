TrillerTV acquires UK rights for AFC Asian Cup Qatar

TrillerTV, the streaming service formerly known as FITE, has announced the exclusive acquisition of broadcasting rights for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in the UK & Ireland. The deal makes all 51 games available live as part of the TrillerTV+ subscription.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 features the best talent from the top 24 footballing nations in Asia. TrillerTV+ subscribers in the UK & Ireland can tune in to live matches and on-demand highlights, presented in a tournament style group stage + knock-out stage format. The tournament begins today [January 12th], with the crowning of the winning team emanating from Lusail Stadium on February 10th.

“Witness Asia’s world-renowned players and international star coaches competing for the most prestigious title in Asian football,” said Adam Bigwood, Vice President of Subscriptions at TrillerTV. “Our exclusive rights deal for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM reinforces our dedication to bringing top-tier sports & entertainment content to our passionate audience.”

The move continues TrillerTVs expansion beyond its roots in combat sports and follows the presentation of the AFC Champions League regular season, as well as recent additions of Liga Portugal Betclic and Rugby League World Cup in major markets.

The rights acquisition for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 was facilitated by sports marketing agency AFG.